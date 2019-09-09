Quantcast

CYBR Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

By BNK Invest,

In trading on Monday, shares of CyberArk Software Ltd (Symbol: CYBR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $109.43, changing hands as low as $107.32 per share. CyberArk Software Ltd shares are currently trading down about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CYBR shares, versus its 200 day moving average: CyberArk Software Ltd 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, CYBR's low point in its 52 week range is $64.66 per share, with $148.74 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $108.36.

