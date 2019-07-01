CyberArk (CYBR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

CyberArk (CYBR) closed the most recent trading day at $127.41, moving -0.34% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.77%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.44%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.06%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of software that detects attacks on privileged accounts had lost 3.28% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.12% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CYBR as it approaches its nex t earnings release. In tha t report , analysts expect CYBR to post earnings of $0.47 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 30.56%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $97.21 million, up 25.09% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.14 per share and revenue of $417.83 million. These totals would mark changes of +3.88% and +21.75%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CYBR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.97% higher. CYBR currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, CYBR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 59.66. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 37.76, which means CYBR is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that CYBR has a PEG ratio of 3.78. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Security stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.28 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 30, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CYBR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.