CyberArk (CYBR) Stock Moves -0.18%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CyberArk (CYBR) closed at $139.46, marking a -0.18% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.62% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.74%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of software that detects attacks on privileged accounts had gained 6.28% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.47%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.8%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CYBR as it approaches its nex t earnings release, which is expected to be August 7, 2019. In tha t report , analysts expect CYBR to post earnings of $0.47 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 30.56%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $97.21 million, up 25.09% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.14 per share and revenue of $417.83 million, which would represent changes of +3.88% and +21.75%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CYBR should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. CYBR is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, CYBR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 65.2. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 41.2.

It is also worth noting that CYBR currently has a PEG ratio of 4.13. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. CYBR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.44 as of yesterday's close.

The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.