CyberArk (CYBR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CyberArk (CYBR) closed at $133.38, marking a +1.31% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.46% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.9%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.59%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of software that detects attacks on privileged accounts had gained 0.03% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.04% in that time.

CYBR will be looking to display strength as it nears its nex t earnings release, which is expected to be August 7, 2019. In tha t report , analysts expect CYBR to post earnings of $0.47 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 30.56%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $97.21 million, up 25.09% from the year-ago period.

CYBR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.14 per share and revenue of $417.83 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +3.88% and +21.75%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CYBR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.97% higher. CYBR is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, CYBR is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 61.44. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 40.34.

It is also worth noting that CYBR currently has a PEG ratio of 3.89. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CYBR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.43 as of yesterday's close.

The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CYBR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.