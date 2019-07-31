CyberArk (CYBR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CyberArk (CYBR) closed at $138.88, marking a -1.29% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.19%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of software that detects attacks on privileged accounts had gained 10.56% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 4.47%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.62%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CYBR as it approaches its nex t earnings report date. This is expected to be August 7, 2019. On that day, CYBR is projected to report earnings of $0.47 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 30.56%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $97.21 million, up 25.09% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.14 per share and revenue of $417.83 million. These totals would mark changes of +3.88% and +21.75%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CYBR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. CYBR is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note CYBR's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 65.66. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 42.22, which means CYBR is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that CYBR has a PEG ratio of 4.16. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Security stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.33 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.