CXO Ex-Dividend Reminder

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/8/19, Concho Resources Inc (Symbol: CXO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.125, payable on 9/30/19. As a percentage of CXO's recent stock price of $68.75, this dividend works out to approximately 0.18%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CXO is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.73% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CXO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CXO's low point in its 52 week range is $68.11 per share, with $160.81 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $68.52.

In Tuesday trading, Concho Resources Inc shares are currently off about 2.1% on the day.

