CWK Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Cushman & Wakefield PLC (Symbol: CWK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $17.62, changing hands as low as $17.24 per share. Cushman & Wakefield PLC shares are currently trading off about 7.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CWK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CWK's low point in its 52 week range is $13.25 per share, with $20.62 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $17.16.
