CWI Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (Symbol: CWI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $35.46, changing hands as high as $35.50 per share. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CWI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CWI's low point in its 52 week range is $31.69 per share, with $37.83 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $35.49.
Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »