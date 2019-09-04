Quantcast

CWI Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (Symbol: CWI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $35.46, changing hands as high as $35.50 per share. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CWI shares, versus its 200 day moving average: SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, CWI's low point in its 52 week range is $31.69 per share, with $37.83 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $35.49.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , ETFs
Referenced Symbols: CWI


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?