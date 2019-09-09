CVX Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $119.12, changing hands as high as $119.37 per share. Chevron Corporation shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CVX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CVX's low point in its 52 week range is $100.22 per share, with $127.60 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $119.36.
Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »