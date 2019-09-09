Quantcast

CVX Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

In trading on Monday, shares of Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $119.12, changing hands as high as $119.37 per share. Chevron Corporation shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CVX shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Chevron Corporation 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, CVX's low point in its 52 week range is $100.22 per share, with $127.60 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $119.36.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Energy
Referenced Symbols: CVX


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?