CVS Health (CVS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

CVS Health (CVS) closed at $54.80 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.24% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.29%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.22%.

Coming into today, shares of the drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager had gained 2.88% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 9.29%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.86%.

CVS will be looking to display strength as it nears its nex t earnings release. In tha t report , analysts expect CVS to post earnings of $1.69 per share. This would mark no growth from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $62.63 billion, up 34.09% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.86 per share and revenue of $252.56 billion. These totals would mark changes of -3.11% and +30.12%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CVS. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.29% higher. CVS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note CVS's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.01. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.13, so we one might conclude that CVS is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, CVS's PEG ratio is currently 1.11. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CVS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.21 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 224, putting it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.