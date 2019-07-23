Quantcast

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 24, 2019

CVS Health Corporation ( CVS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 24, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 02, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CVS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that CVS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $55.48, the dividend yield is 3.6%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CVS was $55.48, representing a -32.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $82.15 and a 7.27% increase over the 52 week low of $51.72.

CVS is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. ( WBA ) and Chemed Corp. ( CHE ). CVS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.44. Zacks Investment Research reports CVS's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -3.33%, compared to an industry average of 2.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CVS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CVS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have CVS as a top-10 holding:

  • iShares U.S. Health Care Providers ETF ( IHF )
  • VanEck Vectors Retail ETF ( RTH )
  • Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust Invesco ESG Re ( ESGL )
  • Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF ( SPVU )
  • Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ( RWL ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RTH with an increase of 9.69% over the last 100 days. IHF has the highest percent weighting of CVS at 9.11%.

