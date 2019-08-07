Quantcast

CVS Health beats second-quarter profit estimates on Aetna strength

Aug 7 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, benefiting from higher sales in the Aetna health insurance business it acquired last year, and the company raised its full-year earnings forecast.

Shares of CVS rose 4% to $56.28 before the bell.

The company, which also runs drugstores and a pharmacy benefit management business, closed its $69 billion purchase of Aetna Inc in November.

Excluding items, CVS earned $1.89 per share, above the average analyst estimate of $1.69, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Operating costs rose 24.4% to $60.10 billion, as the company integrated Aetna into its operations.

CVS now expects full-year adjusted earnings per share of $6.89 to $7.00, compared with its previous forecast of $6.75 to $6.90.

The company reported net income of $1.94 billion, or $1.49 per share, for the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of $2.56 billion, or $2.52 per share, a year earlier.

CVS had taken a $3.9 billion goodwill impairment charge related to its Omnicare business in the second quarter of 2018.

Total revenue rose 35.2% to $63.43 billion, ahead of estimates of $62.65 billion.





