CVR Partners, LP (UAN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 02, 2019

CVR Partners, LP ( UAN ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 02, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 12, 2019. Shareholders who purchased UAN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 100% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $4.04, the dividend yield is 13.86%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UAN was $4.04, representing a -7.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $4.35 and a 30.32% increase over the 52 week low of $3.10.

UAN is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Nutrien Ltd. ( NTR ) and CF Industries Holdings, Inc. ( CF ). UAN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.01.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UAN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.