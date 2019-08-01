CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 02, 2019

CVR Energy Inc. ( CVI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 02, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.75 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 12, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CVI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that CVI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $53.07, the dividend yield is 5.65%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CVI was $53.07, representing a -4.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $55.52 and a 74.23% increase over the 52 week low of $30.46.

CVI is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation ( XOM ) and Chevron Corporation ( CVX ). CVI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.92.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CVI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CVI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CVI as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF ( DDIV )

First Trust DJ Select MicroCap ETF ( FDM )

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund ( DON ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DDIV with an increase of 8.35% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CVI at 3.62%.