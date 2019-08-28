CVE Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE.TO ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $11.33, changing hands as high as $11.35 per share. Cenovus Energy Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CVE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CVE's low point in its 52 week range is $8.74 per share, with $14.26 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $11.28.
