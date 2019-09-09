Quantcast

CVBF Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

In trading on Monday, shares of CVB Financial Corp (Symbol: CVBF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.39, changing hands as high as $21.48 per share. CVB Financial Corp shares are currently trading up about 5.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CVBF shares, versus its 200 day moving average: CVB Financial Corp 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, CVBF's low point in its 52 week range is $19.21 per share, with $24.18 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $21.40.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: CVBF


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?