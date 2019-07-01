CVB Financial Corporation (CVBF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 02, 2019

CVB Financial Corporation ( CVBF ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 02, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 18, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CVBF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 28.57% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $21.03, the dividend yield is 3.42%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CVBF was $21.03, representing a -15.78% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.97 and a 9.47% increase over the 52 week low of $19.21.

CVBF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). CVBF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.3. Zacks Investment Research reports CVBF's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 19.52%, compared to an industry average of 7.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CVBF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.