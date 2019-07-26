CVA Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Covanta Holding Corp (Symbol: CVA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $16.60, changing hands as low as $15.75 per share. Covanta Holding Corp shares are currently trading down about 6.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CVA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CVA's low point in its 52 week range is $12.92 per share, with $18.38 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $16.21.
