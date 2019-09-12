Cushing Renaissance Fund (SZC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019

Cushing Renaissance Fund ( SZC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.137 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SZC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 19th quarter that SZC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.58, the dividend yield is 12.11%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SZC was $13.58, representing a -31.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.90 and a 7.69% increase over the 52 week low of $12.61.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SZC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.