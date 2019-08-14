Cushing Renaissance Fund (SZC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 15, 2019

Cushing Renaissance Fund ( SZC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 15, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.137 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SZC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 18th quarter that SZC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.16, the dividend yield is 12.49%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SZC was $13.16, representing a -33.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.91 and a 4.36% increase over the 52 week low of $12.61.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SZC Dividend History page.