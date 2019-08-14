Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (SRV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 15, 2019

Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund ( SRV ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 15, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SRV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 49th quarter that SRV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.79, the dividend yield is 11.03%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SRV was $9.79, representing a -21.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.47 and a 23.92% increase over the 52 week low of $7.90.

SRV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.55.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SRV Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.