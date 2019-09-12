Cushing Energy Income Fund (SRF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019

Cushing Energy Income Fund ( SRF ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SRF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 25th quarter that SRF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $6.4, the dividend yield is 7.5%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SRF was $6.4, representing a -32.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.48 and a 10.21% increase over the 52 week low of $5.81.

