Cushing Energy Income Fund (SRF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 15, 2019

Cushing Energy Income Fund ( SRF ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 15, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SRF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 24th quarter that SRF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $6.08, the dividend yield is 7.89%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SRF was $6.08, representing a -35.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.48 and a 2.88% increase over the 52 week low of $5.91.

