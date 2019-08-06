Quantcast

Currency War, Amazon Dips, TTWO Climbs, Disney Earnings & Why Fortinet (FTNT) Stock is a Strong Buy | Free Lunch

By Benjamin Rains,

Shutterstock photo

On today's episode of Free Lunch here at Zacks, Associate Stock Strategist Ben Rains dives into the escalating trade war between the U.S. and China that turned into a currency fight Monday. The shows then moves onto Amazon's AMZN recent woes, Take-Two Interactive's TTWO major surge, and much more, including a Disney DIS earnings preview.

The Dow and the S&P 500 suffered major downturns Monday after President Trump called China a currency manipulator. The Chinese yuan fell as much as 1.9% to a record offshore low. The U.S. Treasury also labeled China a currency manipulator for the first time in over 20 years. In retaliation, Beijing announced that Chinese companies will suspend U.S. agricultural purchases.

The heightened trade war worries, amid overall global economic uncertainty, could see the Federal Reserve consider more interest rate cuts this year. Meanwhile, Amazon stock has faced its worse downturn in more than a decade over the last week-plus.

Tuesday also saw Take-Two Interactive TTWO stock soar nearly 10% after the video game maker impressed Wall Street, even as tech giants such as Google GOOGL are set to enter the quickly growing gaming market.

All eyes on Wall Street will then turn to Disney DIS after the closing bell, with the company set to report its Q3 fiscal 2019 financial results. But more than its results, investors need to watch for any updates on Disney's streaming TV push as it prepares to challenge Netflix NFLX , Amazon AMZN , Apple AAPL , and others.

The episode then closes with a look at why cybersecurity firm Fortinet, Inc. FTNT is a new Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock.

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All

Last year, it generated $8 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $47 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.

See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT): Free Stock Analysis Report

The Walt Disney Company (DIS): Free Stock Analysis Report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN): Free Stock Analysis Report

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX): Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL): Free Stock Analysis Report

Apple Inc. (AAPL): Free Stock Analysis Report

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Earnings
Referenced Symbols: FTNT , DIS , AMZN , NFLX , GOOGL


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar