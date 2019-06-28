Currencies steady, zloty unfazed by higher-than-expected CPI

Reuters
By Krisztina Than
BUDAPEST, June 28 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were steady on Friday, with data in Poland showing June inflation slightly higher than expectations having no palpable impact on the zloty, as the numbers are not seen changing the central bank's dovish stance.
Stock markets in the region moved sideways as investors were generally cautious ahead of a pivotal G20 meeting where progress on U.S-China trade talks will be closely monitored.
"We're above the central bank's inflation target at 2.5% for the first time since November 2012," said Grzegorz Maliszewski, chief economist at Bank Millennium.
He said the rise in core inflation showed that Polish companies may have reached their limits in absorbing rising costs and with prices of energy, raw materials and labour costs still going up, the firms are starting to raise prices.
The economist said that inflation could stabilise around the central bank's target in the next few months but then start rising again, to over 3% at the beginning of next year.
"For the Monetary Policy Council this may cause a certain discomfort, but inflation is still within the central bank's target range and as long as it is, I don't think the Council will change its rhetoric," Maliszewski said.
The Polish central bank will hold a rate meeting next week, where it is widely expected to keep interest rates on hold.
Other central banks in Central Europe have also adopted a wait and see stance lately, despite a rise in inflation, as there are growing expectations that a slowdown in the euro zone and lower than expected price growth there, would also dampen inflation in Central Europe via lower import prices.
On Tuesday, the Hungarian central bank left rates unchanged and kept its accommodative stance despite raising its inflation forecasts for the coming years.
Deputy Governor Marton Nagy told Reuters on Wednesday that the economy was in a high-pressure phase but the risk of overheating was very low.
At 0804 GMT the forint was steady at 323.90 to the euro while the zloty and the Czech crown were also flat.
Czech central bank (CNB) Governor Jiri Rusnok said on Wednesday that interest rates could stay unchanged for a relatively long period and that the bank's stance was neutral.
Fresh Hungarian wage data earlier on Friday showed a slight slowdown in annual gross wage growth to 9% in April, and industrial producer price inflation also declined, to 2.7% in May.
|
|
|
CEE MARKETS
|
SNAPSHOT
|
AT 1004 CET
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENCIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Latest
|
Previous
|
Daily
|
Change
|
|
|
|
bid
|
close
|
change
|
in 2019
|
EURCZK=
|
Czech crown
|
|
25.4260
|
25.4325
|
+0.03%
|
+1.11%
|
EURHUF=
|
Hungary forint
|
|
323.9000
|
323.8250
|
-0.02%
|
-0.87%
|
EURPLN=
|
Polish zloty
|
|
4.2515
|
4.2533
|
+0.04%
|
+0.90%
|
EURRON=
|
Romanian leu
|
|
4.7300
|
4.7260
|
-0.08%
|
-1.61%
|
EURHRK=
|
Croatian kuna
|
|
7.3990
|
7.3965
|
-0.03%
|
+0.15%
|
EURRSD=
|
Serbian dinar
|
|
117.8000
|
117.8800
|
+0.07%
|
+0.42%
|
|
Note: daily change
|
calculated from
|
|
1800 CET
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Latest
|
Previous
|
Daily
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
close
|
change
|
in 2019
|
.PX
|
Prague
|
|
1041.05
|
1037.9400
|
+0.30%
|
+5.52%
|
.BUX
|
Budapest
|
|
40494.40
|
40440.51
|
+0.13%
|
+3.46%
|
.WIG20
|
Warsaw
|
|
2323.87
|
2335.13
|
-0.48%
|
+2.07%
|
.BETI
|
Bucharest
|
|
8788.68
|
8749.34
|
+0.45%
|
+19.03%
|
.SBITOP
|
Ljubljana
|
|
880.01
|
883.34
|
-0.38%
|
+9.42%
|
.CRBEX
|
Zagreb
|
|
1875.25
|
1877.73
|
-0.13%
|
+7.23%
|
.BELEX15
|
Belgrade
|
|
730.09
|
730.09
|
+0.00%
|
-4.15%
|
.SOFIX
|
Sofia
|
|
581.21
|
581.94
|
-0.13%
|
-2.23%
|
|
|
|
BONDS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yield
|
Yield
|
Spread
|
Daily
|
|
|
|
(bid)
|
change
|
vs Bund
|
change in
|
|
Czech Republic
|
|
|
|
|
spread
|
CZ2YT=RR
|
2-year
|
|
1.4720
|
-0.0070
|
+220bps
|
-1bps
|
CZ5YT=RR
|
5-year
|
|
1.2930
|
0.0070
|
+194bps
|
+1bps
|
CZ10YT=RR
|
10-year
|
|
1.5210
|
0.0000
|
+183bps
|
+0bps
|
|
Poland
|
|
|
|
|
|
PL2YT=RR
|
2-year
|
|
1.6500
|
0.0440
|
+238bps
|
+4bps
|
PL5YT=RR
|
5-year
|
|
1.9980
|
0.0200
|
+264bps
|
+2bps
|
PL10YT=RR
|
10-year
|
|
2.4090
|
0.0270
|
+272bps
|
+2bps
|
|
|
FORWARD
|
RATE
|
AGREEMENT
|
|
|
|
|
|
3x6
|
6x9
|
9x12
|
3M interbank
|
|
Czech Rep
|
|
2.18
|
2.13
|
2.03
|
2.17
|
|
Hungary
|
|
0.33
|
0.44
|
0.54
|
0.25
|
|
Poland
|
|
1.74
|
1.73
|
1.73
|
1.72
|
|
Note: FRA quotes
|
are for ask prices
|
|
|