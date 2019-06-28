Currencies steady, zloty unfazed by higher-than-expected CPI

Reuters





By Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST, June 28 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were steady on Friday, with data in Poland showing June inflation slightly higher than expectations having no palpable impact on the zloty, as the numbers are not seen changing the central bank's dovish stance.

Stock markets in the region moved sideways as investors were generally cautious ahead of a pivotal G20 meeting where progress on U.S-China trade talks will be closely monitored.

"We're above the central bank's inflation target at 2.5% for the first time since November 2012," said Grzegorz Maliszewski, chief economist at Bank Millennium.

He said the rise in core inflation showed that Polish companies may have reached their limits in absorbing rising costs and with prices of energy, raw materials and labour costs still going up, the firms are starting to raise prices.

The economist said that inflation could stabilise around the central bank's target in the next few months but then start rising again, to over 3% at the beginning of next year.

"For the Monetary Policy Council this may cause a certain discomfort, but inflation is still within the central bank's target range and as long as it is, I don't think the Council will change its rhetoric," Maliszewski said.

The Polish central bank will hold a rate meeting next week, where it is widely expected to keep interest rates on hold.

Other central banks in Central Europe have also adopted a wait and see stance lately, despite a rise in inflation, as there are growing expectations that a slowdown in the euro zone and lower than expected price growth there, would also dampen inflation in Central Europe via lower import prices.

On Tuesday, the Hungarian central bank left rates unchanged and kept its accommodative stance despite raising its inflation forecasts for the coming years.

Deputy Governor Marton Nagy told Reuters on Wednesday that the economy was in a high-pressure phase but the risk of overheating was very low.

At 0804 GMT the forint was steady at 323.90 to the euro while the zloty and the Czech crown were also flat.

Czech central bank (CNB) Governor Jiri Rusnok said on Wednesday that interest rates could stay unchanged for a relatively long period and that the bank's stance was neutral.

Fresh Hungarian wage data earlier on Friday showed a slight slowdown in annual gross wage growth to 9% in April, and industrial producer price inflation also declined, to 2.7% in May.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1004 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2019 EURCZK= Czech crown 25.4260 25.4325 +0.03% +1.11% EURHUF= Hungary forint 323.9000 323.8250 -0.02% -0.87% EURPLN= Polish zloty 4.2515 4.2533 +0.04% +0.90% EURRON= Romanian leu 4.7300 4.7260 -0.08% -1.61% EURHRK= Croatian kuna 7.3990 7.3965 -0.03% +0.15% EURRSD= Serbian dinar 117.8000 117.8800 +0.07% +0.42% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2019 .PX Prague 1041.05 1037.9400 +0.30% +5.52% .BUX Budapest 40494.40 40440.51 +0.13% +3.46% .WIG20 Warsaw 2323.87 2335.13 -0.48% +2.07% .BETI Bucharest 8788.68 8749.34 +0.45% +19.03% .SBITOP Ljubljana 880.01 883.34 -0.38% +9.42% .CRBEX Zagreb 1875.25 1877.73 -0.13% +7.23% .BELEX15 Belgrade 730.09 730.09 +0.00% -4.15% .SOFIX Sofia 581.21 581.94 -0.13% -2.23% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year 1.4720 -0.0070 +220bps -1bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year 1.2930 0.0070 +194bps +1bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year 1.5210 0.0000 +183bps +0bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year 1.6500 0.0440 +238bps +4bps PL5YT=RR 5-year 1.9980 0.0200 +264bps +2bps PL10YT=RR 10-year 2.4090 0.0270 +272bps +2bps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep 2.18 2.13 2.03 2.17 Hungary 0.33 0.44 0.54 0.25 Poland 1.74 1.73 1.73 1.72 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices