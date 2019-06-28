Quantcast

Currencies steady, zloty unfazed by higher-than-expected CPI

By Reuters

Reuters


By Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST, June 28 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were steady on Friday, with data in Poland showing June inflation slightly higher than expectations having no palpable impact on the zloty, as the numbers are not seen changing the central bank's dovish stance.

Stock markets in the region moved sideways as investors were generally cautious ahead of a pivotal G20 meeting where progress on U.S-China trade talks will be closely monitored.

"We're above the central bank's inflation target at 2.5% for the first time since November 2012," said Grzegorz Maliszewski, chief economist at Bank Millennium.

He said the rise in core inflation showed that Polish companies may have reached their limits in absorbing rising costs and with prices of energy, raw materials and labour costs still going up, the firms are starting to raise prices.

The economist said that inflation could stabilise around the central bank's target in the next few months but then start rising again, to over 3% at the beginning of next year.

"For the Monetary Policy Council this may cause a certain discomfort, but inflation is still within the central bank's target range and as long as it is, I don't think the Council will change its rhetoric," Maliszewski said.

The Polish central bank will hold a rate meeting next week, where it is widely expected to keep interest rates on hold.

Other central banks in Central Europe have also adopted a wait and see stance lately, despite a rise in inflation, as there are growing expectations that a slowdown in the euro zone and lower than expected price growth there, would also dampen inflation in Central Europe via lower import prices.

On Tuesday, the Hungarian central bank left rates unchanged and kept its accommodative stance despite raising its inflation forecasts for the coming years.

Deputy Governor Marton Nagy told Reuters on Wednesday that the economy was in a high-pressure phase but the risk of overheating was very low.

At 0804 GMT the forint was steady at 323.90 to the euro while the zloty and the Czech crown were also flat.

Czech central bank (CNB) Governor Jiri Rusnok said on Wednesday that interest rates could stay unchanged for a relatively long period and that the bank's stance was neutral.

Fresh Hungarian wage data earlier on Friday showed a slight slowdown in annual gross wage growth to 9% in April, and industrial producer price inflation also declined, to 2.7% in May.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1004 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2019

EURCZK=

Czech crown

25.4260

25.4325

+0.03%

+1.11%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

323.9000

323.8250

-0.02%

-0.87%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

4.2515

4.2533

+0.04%

+0.90%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

4.7300

4.7260

-0.08%

-1.61%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

7.3990

7.3965

-0.03%

+0.15%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

117.8000

117.8800

+0.07%

+0.42%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2019

.PX

Prague

1041.05

1037.9400

+0.30%

+5.52%

.BUX

Budapest

40494.40

40440.51

+0.13%

+3.46%

.WIG20

Warsaw

2323.87

2335.13

-0.48%

+2.07%

.BETI

Bucharest

8788.68

8749.34

+0.45%

+19.03%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

880.01

883.34

-0.38%

+9.42%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

1875.25

1877.73

-0.13%

+7.23%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

730.09

730.09

+0.00%

-4.15%

.SOFIX

Sofia

581.21

581.94

-0.13%

-2.23%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

1.4720

-0.0070

+220bps

-1bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

1.2930

0.0070

+194bps

+1bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

1.5210

0.0000

+183bps

+0bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

1.6500

0.0440

+238bps

+4bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

1.9980

0.0200

+264bps

+2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

2.4090

0.0270

+272bps

+2bps

FORWARD

RATE

AGREEMENT

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

2.18

2.13

2.03

2.17

Hungary

0.33

0.44

0.54

0.25

Poland

1.74

1.73

1.73

1.72

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Economy


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar