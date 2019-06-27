Quantcast

Currencies steady, stock markets rise on trade truce hopes

By Reuters

BUDAPEST, June 27 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were steady on Thursday while the region's shares rose as global investor sentiment improved on hopes for a truce in the Sino-U.S. trade war ahead of a G20 summit in Japan.

Currency market investors continued to digest the monetary policy outlook after the Hungarian and the Czech central banks both held rate meetings this week and provided some guidance.

On Tuesday, the Hungarian central bank left rates unchanged and kept its dovish stance despite raising its inflation forecasts for the coming years.

Deputy Governor Marton Nagy told Reuters on Wednesday that the economy was in a high-pressure phase but the risk of overheating was very low.

At 0747 GMT the forint was steady at 323.44 to the euro while the zloty was also flat.

"The euro/forint exchange rate could stick to its current range for a few days but the technical outlook still points towards forint weakening," brokerage Equilor said in a note.

David Nemeth, an analyst at KH Bank, said the Hungarian central bank would adopt a wait and see attitude until September when the next inflation report is due.

"A potential step in September will depend on data coming in the next few months," he said.

Czech central bank (CNB) Governor Jiri Rusnok told a news conference after it met on Wednesday that interest rates could stay unchanged for a relatively long period and that the bank's stance was neutral.

"We continue to think that rates are close to a peak, but a rate hike still seems more likely than a cut over our forecast horizon, barring a major deterioration in the global growth environment," Morgan Stanley said in a note.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 0947 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2019

Czech crown

25.4290

25.4240

-0.02%

+1.09%

Hungary forint

323.4400

323.3500

-0.03%

-0.73%

Polish zloty

4.2600

4.2600

+0.00%

+0.69%

Romanian leu

4.7190

4.7200

+0.02%

-1.38%

Croatian kuna

7.3950

7.3945

-0.01%

+0.20%

Serbian dinar

117.8000

117.8700

+0.06%

+0.42%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2019

Prague

1040.74

1034.7400

+0.58%

+5.49%

Budapest

40336.56

40064.92

+0.68%

+3.06%

Warsaw

2338.92

2317.17

+0.94%

+2.74%

Bucharest

8683.81

8649.80

+0.39%

+17.61%

Ljubljana

886.97

887.83

-0.10%

+10.28%

Zagreb

1893.98

1899.65

-0.30%

+8.30%

Belgrade

727.55

724.06

+0.48%

-4.48%

Sofia

578.73

577.64

+0.19%

-2.65%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

1.5190

0.0530

+224bps

+5bps

5-year

1.3480

0.0520

+197bps

+4bps

10-year

1.5290

-0.0170

+181bps

-4bps

Poland

2-year

1.6000

0.0040

+232bps

+0bps

5-year

1.9820

0.0170

+261bps

+1bps

10-year

2.4020

0.0440

+269bps

+2bps

FORWARD

RATE

AGREEMENT

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

2.18

2.12

2.02

2.17

Hungary

0.34

0.45

0.55

0.25

Poland

1.74

1.74

1.72

1.72

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************





