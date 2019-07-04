Quantcast

Currencies steady, Romanian central bank meeting eyed

By Reuters

By Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST, July 4 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were steady on Thursday while stock markets were seeking direction, with Budapest shares opening a shade higher after Wall Street hit record highs on Wednesday.

Romania's central bank will hold a meeting later in the day where it is expected to keep interest rates on hold, similar to the Polish central bank which held rates on Wednesday despite a rise in inflation.

The central banks in Central Europe have adopted a wait-and-see stance as there are growing expectations that a slowdown in the euro zone and lower than expected price growth there would also dampen inflation in Central Europe via lower import prices.

"Despite the revival of core inflation, the (Polish) MPC maintains a high bar for action, in our view," Morgan Stanley said in a note.

"Even if inflation continued to surprise on the upside, we think the NBP would downplay this on the grounds of expected moderation in the medium term."

​The Polish central bank kept rates on hold on Wednesday and increased its CPI and GDP growth forecasts for 2019 and 2020 and reiterated that there may be no need to change rates until 2022.

The Polish zloty was flat versus the euro at 0822 GMT, and so was the Hungarian forint.

"We expect increased volatility in the core markets tomorrow, when the data from the US labour market will be available. These will be important in shaping market expectations ahead of the July Fed meeting," Bank Millennium said in a note.

In Romania, the central bank hiked its main rate to 2.50% in May 2018 and has since tightened monetary policy by controlling money market liquidity, which it said gave it more flexibility.

Inflation is expected to remain above the bank's 1.5-3.5% target this year. Economic growth is set to slow, while fiscal and current account deficits are rising, fuelled by consumption-friendly public sector wage hikes.

Romanian central bank Governor Mugur Isarescu will hold a briefing at 1200 GMT after the rate decision.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1022 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2019

Czech crown

25.440

25.4590

n/a

n/a

Hungary forint

322.4000

322.5500

+0.05%

-0.41%

Polish zloty

4.2393

4.2420

+0.06%

+1.19%

Romanian leu

4.7250

4.7240

-0.02%

-1.50%

Croatian kuna

7.3950

7.3973

+0.03%

+0.20%

Serbian dinar

117.7200

117.8000

+0.07%

+0.49%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2019

Prague

1049.04

1049.2900

-0.02%

+6.33%

Budapest

41106.66

40985.18

+0.30%

+5.03%

Warsaw

2345.53

2345.56

-0.00%

+3.03%

Bucharest

8860.80

8845.25

+0.18%

+20.01%

Ljubljana

880.89

880.89

+0.00%

+9.53%

Zagreb

1879.00

1879.00

+0.00%

+7.44%

Belgrade

741.88

741.88

+0.00%

-2.60%

Sofia

581.48

581.48

+0.00%

-2.18%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

1.5190

0.0370

+227bps

+3bps

5-year

1.3500

0.0340

+204bps

+4bps

10-year

1.4890

-0.0050

+188bps

+0bps

Poland

2-year

1.5840

-0.0050

+233bps

-1bps

5-year

1.9000

-0.0020

+259bps

+0bps

10-year

2.3170

0.0060

+271bps

+1bps

FORWARD

RATE

AGREEMENT

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

2.17

2.10

2.00

2.17

Hungary

0.34

0.45

0.56

0.25

Poland

1.75

1.72

1.72

1.72

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Economy


