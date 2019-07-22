Quantcast

Currencies sneak higher, forint off lows ahead of central bank meeting

PRAGUE, July 22 (Reuters) - Central Europe's currencies edged higher on Monday but remained mostly within a holding pattern, with the forint off recent lows before Hungary's central bank meets on policy this week.

The European Central Bank meets on Thursday and investors are waiting for clues to see how fast euro zone policymakers may ease conditions. Expectations for monetary easing are likely to keep central Europe's rate setters in wait and see mode for now.

Hungary's central bank is widely expected to leave its policy unchanged on Tuesday and could hold off on raising its overnight deposit rate into positive territory until 2020, aided by a drop in domestic inflation and prospects of global monetary easing.

Poland's zloty , Romania's leu and the Czech crown were all up less than 0.1% as well.

The Czech central bank has also paused on rate tightening following eight hikes in the last two years, guiding for stability ahead.

A Prague dealer said the crown, which was bid at 25.527 to the euro on Monday, would likely sit in a range around 25.50-55 before the ECB meets.

Stock markets were mostly down as Budapest lost half a percent. Prague , though, rose a touch, backed by a 1% gain for software group Avast after it sold a stake in a subsidiary.

Expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve could cut interest rates by an aggressive 50 basis points next week have waned, pulling on emerging market stocks, as a 25 bps cut is seen as more likely.

Alior Bank in Warsaw said the current global mood, absent any new negative factors, "gives a chance for continued good perception of the zloty and domestic debt."

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1114 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2019

EURCZK=

Czech crown

25.5270

25.5360

+0.04%

+0.71%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

324.9500

325.1050

+0.05%

-1.19%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

4.2484

4.2496

+0.03%

+0.97%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

4.7224

4.7260

+0.08%

-1.45%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

7.3870

7.3875

+0.01%

+0.31%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

117.7500

117.7500

+0.00%

+0.47%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2019

.PX

Prague

1069.71

1067.4100

+0.22%

+8.43%

.BUX

Budapest

41503.31

41707.26

-0.49%

+6.04%

.WIG20

Warsaw

2338.63

2344.03

-0.23%

+2.72%

.BETI

Bucharest

9049.64

9087.58

-0.42%

+22.56%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

875.49

873.15

+0.27%

+8.86%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

1911.29

1913.74

-0.13%

+9.29%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

748.44

749.44

-0.13%

-1.74%

.SOFIX

Sofia

580.79

582.56

-0.30%

-2.30%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

1.5000

0.0690

+227bps

+7bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

1.4220

0.1010

+212bps

+11bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

1.4580

0.0000

+179bps

+1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

1.5480

-0.0330

+232bps

-3bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

1.8660

0.0100

+257bps

+2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

2.1740

-0.0070

+251bps

+1bps

FORWARD

RATE

AGREEMENT

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

2.17

2.07

1.95

2.16

Hungary

0.32

0.35

0.42

0.26

Poland

1.74

1.72

1.70

1.72

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************





