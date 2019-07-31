Currencies rebound, focus on Fed and Polish CPI

Reuters
WARSAW, July 31 (Reuters) - Central European currencies strengthened on Wednesday, rebounding from recent losses as investors digested higher-than-expected inflation data from Poland and eyed interest rate decisions in the U.S. and Czech Republic.
Central European currencies had weakened in recent days as investors fretted over global trade and the increased likelihood of a no-deal Brexit.
At 0910 GMT the Polish zloty had strengthened 0.11% against the euro to 4.2907, while the Hungarian forint was 0.17% stronger at 326.92. The Czech crown, which touched lows of 25.675 on Tuesday, was trading at 25.658
"The zloty is slightly stronger but I think this reflects the general sentiment among the CEE currencies, we don't really expect the central bank to do anything despite the rising inflation," said Piotr Poplawski, senior economist at ING in Warsaw.
"Some investors may consider that the NBP (Polish Central Bank) may hike rates but I don't really think that this is an option."
Polish rate-setter Rafal Sura said that July's higher-than-expected inflation rate does not have a significant impact on the central bank's stance over future rates.
The Federal Reserve is scheduled to release its rates decision at 1800 GMT on Wednesday at the end of a two-day policy meeting, with markets expecting a quarter-percentage-point lowering of borrowing costs.
The Czech central bank meets on Thursday, with rate-setters expected to leave the cost of borrowing unchanged at 2.00%.
"Although domestic economic fundamentals point to more tightening and the CNB forecasting model likely will imply more hikes, we expect the fragile situation abroad and the risks stemming from the external environment to stop the race to neutral rates," Komercni Banka analysts said.
Czech 10-year bond yields were slightly lower at 1.233, while Polish 10-year yields were stable at 2.226.
Stocks were mainly lower, with Prague's PX index shedding 0.6%, penalised by a 1.8% drop in Vienna- and Prague-listed Erste Group Bank shares after the Austrian bank reported a 19% decrease in second-quarter net profit.
|
|
CEE MARKETS
|
SNAPSHOT
|
AT 1222 CET
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENCIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
Latest
|
Previous
|
Daily
|
Change
|
|
|
bid
|
close
|
change
|
in 2019
|
Czech crown
|
|
25.6550
|
25.6700
|
+0.06%
|
+0.20%
|
Hungary forint
|
|
326.8000
|
327.4600
|
+0.20%
|
-1.75%
|
Polish zloty
|
|
4.2925
|
4.2991
|
+0.15%
|
-0.07%
|
Romanian leu
|
|
4.7340
|
4.7315
|
-0.05%
|
-1.69%
|
Croatian kuna
|
|
7.3845
|
7.3795
|
-0.07%
|
+0.35%
|
Serbian dinar
|
|
117.6200
|
117.7000
|
+0.07%
|
+0.58%
|
Note: daily change
|
calculated from
|
|
1800 CET
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Latest
|
Previous
|
Daily
|
Change
|
|
|
|
close
|
change
|
in 2019
|
Prague
|
|
1056.27
|
1062.2200
|
-0.56%
|
+7.07%
|
Budapest
|
|
40753.73
|
40843.78
|
-0.22%
|
+4.13%
|
Warsaw
|
|
2264.84
|
2263.92
|
+0.04%
|
-0.52%
|
Bucharest
|
|
9033.86
|
8995.40
|
+0.43%
|
+22.35%
|
Ljubljana
|
|
871.48
|
875.51
|
-0.46%
|
+8.36%
|
Zagreb
|
|
1908.75
|
1923.22
|
-0.75%
|
+9.15%
|
Belgrade
|
|
744.24
|
746.99
|
-0.37%
|
-2.29%
|
Sofia
|
|
581.34
|
581.48
|
-0.02%
|
-2.21%
|
|
|
BONDS
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yield
|
Yield
|
Spread
|
Daily
|
|
|
(bid)
|
change
|
vs Bund
|
change in
|
Czech Republic
|
|
|
|
|
spread
|
2-year
|
|
1.1730
|
-0.0620
|
+194bps
|
-5bps
|
5-year
|
|
1.1050
|
-0.0180
|
+183bps
|
-1bps
|
10-year
|
|
1.2330
|
-0.0270
|
+164bps
|
-2bps
|
Poland
|
|
|
|
|
|
2-year
|
|
1.5520
|
-0.0060
|
+232bps
|
+0bps
|
5-year
|
|
1.9270
|
0.0080
|
+265bps
|
+2bps
|
10-year
|
|
2.2190
|
-0.0050
|
+263bps
|
+1bps
|
|
FORWARD
|
RATE
|
AGREEMENT
|
|
|
|
|
3x6
|
6x9
|
9x12
|
3M interbank
|
Czech Rep
|
|
2.13
|
2.03
|
1.92
|
2.16
|
Hungary
|
|
0.34
|
0.42
|
0.48
|
0.26
|
Poland
|
|
1.74
|
1.74
|
1.72
|
1.72
|
Note: FRA quotes
|
are for ask prices
|
|
|
|
**************************************************************
|
