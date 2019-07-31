Quantcast

Currencies rebound, focus on Fed and Polish CPI

By Reuters

Reuters


WARSAW, July 31 (Reuters) - Central European currencies strengthened on Wednesday, rebounding from recent losses as investors digested higher-than-expected inflation data from Poland and eyed interest rate decisions in the U.S. and Czech Republic.

Central European currencies had weakened in recent days as investors fretted over global trade and the increased likelihood of a no-deal Brexit.

At 0910 GMT the Polish zloty had strengthened 0.11% against the euro to 4.2907, while the Hungarian forint was 0.17% stronger at 326.92. The Czech crown, which touched lows of 25.675 on Tuesday, was trading at 25.658

"The zloty is slightly stronger but I think this reflects the general sentiment among the CEE currencies, we don't really expect the central bank to do anything despite the rising inflation," said Piotr Poplawski, senior economist at ING in Warsaw.

"Some investors may consider that the NBP (Polish Central Bank) may hike rates but I don't really think that this is an option."

Polish rate-setter Rafal Sura said that July's higher-than-expected inflation rate does not have a significant impact on the central bank's stance over future rates.

The Federal Reserve is scheduled to release its rates decision at 1800 GMT on Wednesday at the end of a two-day policy meeting, with markets expecting a quarter-percentage-point lowering of borrowing costs.

The Czech central bank meets on Thursday, with rate-setters expected to leave the cost of borrowing unchanged at 2.00%.

"Although domestic economic fundamentals point to more tightening and the CNB forecasting model likely will imply more hikes, we expect the fragile situation abroad and the risks stemming from the external environment to stop the race to neutral rates," Komercni Banka analysts said.

Czech 10-year bond yields were slightly lower at 1.233, while Polish 10-year yields were stable at 2.226.

Stocks were mainly lower, with Prague's PX index shedding 0.6%, penalised by a 1.8% drop in Vienna- and Prague-listed Erste Group Bank shares after the Austrian bank reported a 19% decrease in second-quarter net profit.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1222 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2019

Czech crown

25.6550

25.6700

+0.06%

+0.20%

Hungary forint

326.8000

327.4600

+0.20%

-1.75%

Polish zloty

4.2925

4.2991

+0.15%

-0.07%

Romanian leu

4.7340

4.7315

-0.05%

-1.69%

Croatian kuna

7.3845

7.3795

-0.07%

+0.35%

Serbian dinar

117.6200

117.7000

+0.07%

+0.58%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2019

Prague

1056.27

1062.2200

-0.56%

+7.07%

Budapest

40753.73

40843.78

-0.22%

+4.13%

Warsaw

2264.84

2263.92

+0.04%

-0.52%

Bucharest

9033.86

8995.40

+0.43%

+22.35%

Ljubljana

871.48

875.51

-0.46%

+8.36%

Zagreb

1908.75

1923.22

-0.75%

+9.15%

Belgrade

744.24

746.99

-0.37%

-2.29%

Sofia

581.34

581.48

-0.02%

-2.21%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

1.1730

-0.0620

+194bps

-5bps

5-year

1.1050

-0.0180

+183bps

-1bps

10-year

1.2330

-0.0270

+164bps

-2bps

Poland

2-year

1.5520

-0.0060

+232bps

+0bps

5-year

1.9270

0.0080

+265bps

+2bps

10-year

2.2190

-0.0050

+263bps

+1bps

FORWARD

RATE

AGREEMENT

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

2.13

2.03

1.92

2.16

Hungary

0.34

0.42

0.48

0.26

Poland

1.74

1.74

1.72

1.72

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************





This article appears in: Politics , Stocks , World Markets , Economy
Referenced Symbols: CETV ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar