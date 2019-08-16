Quantcast

Currencies rebound as risk sentiment improves

By Reuters

By Alan Charlish

WARSAW, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Central European currencies gained on Friday, rebounding after China hinted at more support for its economy and Argentine leaders signalled determination to control an economic crisis.

Along with other risk-sensitive emerging-market assets, central European currencies had been hit by worries over global trade and the crisis in Argentina. Signs the region's economies were cooling heightened the pessimism.

China's state planner plans to boost disposable income in 2019 and 2020 to spur consumption, while Argentine President Mauricio Macri announced an end to sales taxes on basic food products until the end of the year to salvage his re-election prospects and end an economic crisis.

As of 0755 GMT, the zloty had gained 0.24% against the euro to 4.3586. The Hungarian forint rose 0.12% to 325.16 and the Czech crown was at 25.832, strengthening from 2019 low of 25.907 on Thursday.

Polish, Romanian and Croatian markets were closed on Thursday for national holidays, meaning markets were illiquid, which contributed to the zloty's losses in the previous session.

"Foreign investors often take advantage of such moments of poor liquidity for aggressive FX speculation," Santander Bank Polska analysts said in a note.

In the Czech Republic, producer prices slipped 0.1% in July, slowing their year-on-year growth to 2.1%, driven mainly by lower oil prices. The slowdown was more pronounced than the central bank had assumed in its latest quarterly forecast.

However, the external environment will keep the central bank from raising interest rates again this year and possibly throughout 2020, Radomir Jac, chief economist at Generali Investments CEE, said in a note.

Poland's central bank will publish net inflation data at 1200 GMT, with analysts forecasting an acceleration to 2.1% year-on-year from 1.9% the previous month.

The region's main stock markets rose in line with their western European peers, with Prague's PX index up 0.30% and Warsaw's blue-chip WIG 20 index gaining 0.36%. The Budapest stock index was up 0.56%.

Equity markets were helped by positive results overnight by U.S companies, including chip-gear maker Applied Materials and Walmart , which soothed worries about the slowing global economy.

Czech 10-year yields rose 2 basis points to 0.925%, while Polish 10-year yields continued to fall, shedding 2.8 basis points to 1.732%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1110 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2019

Czech crown

25.7800

25.8560

+0.29%

-0.28%

Hungary forint

324.8600

325.4900

+0.19%

-1.16%

Polish zloty

4.3487

4.3770

+0.65%

-1.36%

Romanian leu

4.7270

4.7250

-0.04%

-1.54%

Croatian kuna

7.3850

7.3873

+0.03%

+0.34%

Serbian dinar

117.6300

117.7700

+0.12%

+0.57%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2019

Prague

1034.47

1031.0300

+0.33%

+4.86%

Budapest

40207.51

40018.67

+0.47%

+2.73%

Warsaw

2079.59

2078.39

+0.06%

-8.65%

Bucharest

8985.25

9052.10

-0.74%

+21.69%

Ljubljana

860.75

862.89

-0.25%

+7.02%

Zagreb

1888.99

1890.63

-0.09%

+8.02%

Belgrade

745.15

744.58

+0.08%

-2.17%

Sofia

575.15

578.64

-0.60%

-3.25%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

1.0620

0.0700

+196bps

+6bps

5-year

0.7250

-0.0060

+164bps

-2bps

10-year

0.9270

0.0220

+163bps

+2bps

Poland

2-year

1.4940

-0.0170

+239bps

-3bps

5-year

1.5850

-0.0430

+250bps

-6bps

10-year

1.7370

-0.0230

+244bps

-2bps

FORWARD

RATE

AGREEMENT

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

2.02

1.76

1.56

2.14

Hungary

0.30

0.29

0.30

0.26

Poland

1.69

1.62

1.54

1.72

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************





