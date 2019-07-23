Quantcast

Currencies mostly steady; forint weaker before central bank meets

By Reuters

Reuters


BUDAPEST, July 23 (Reuters) - Central Europe's currencies were mostly steady on Tuesday morning, though Hungary's forint weakened before the Hungarian central bank meets later in the day.

The European Central Bank also meets, on Thursday, and investors are waiting for signals on how fast euro zone policymakers will ease conditions to help the euro zone economy. Expectations for a looser monetary stance by the ECB have been keeping Central European central bankers in a wait-and-see mode.

The National Bank of Hungary is widely expected to leave its policy unchanged on Tuesday. The rate decision will be announced at 1200 GMT.

However, Commerzbank said there was "some convincing evidence" that the current stance of the NBH was appropriate and further tightening could be unnecessary for now.

The analysts said the forint could even gain and approach 320 to the euro in coming months.

By 0725 GMT, the forint had edged down 0.04% to 324.40 to the euro, below last week's low of 326.83.

Poland's zloty , Romania's leu and the Czech crown were practically unchanged.

The Czech central bank has also paused on rate tightening following eight increases in the last two years, guiding for stability ahead.

Stock markets were trading lower. Budapest was down 0.2 % lower, Prague was down 0.1%, and Warsaw was 0.2% lower.

However, broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME) , shares jumped 4.3% to their highest since December 2017 after an estimate-beating rise in second-quarter core profit and falling debt levels.

The shares have soared 26% since CME announced in March it was beginning a strategic review that could include the sale of all or part of the company.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 0925 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2019

Czech crown

25.5400

25.5450

+0.02%

+0.65%

Hungary forint

325.4000

325.2800

-0.04%

-1.33%

Polish zloty

4.2475

4.2471

-0.01%

+0.99%

Romanian leu

4.7220

4.7210

-0.02%

-1.44%

Croatian kuna

7.3860

7.3873

+0.02%

+0.32%

Serbian dinar

117.7700

117.6900

-0.07%

+0.45%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2019

Prague

1068.58

1069.5800

-0.09%

+8.31%

Budapest

41334.72

41338.01

-0.01%

+5.61%

Warsaw

2343.27

2342.51

+0.03%

+2.93%

Bucharest

9050.60

9049.50

+0.01%

+22.58%

Ljubljana

870.09

870.09

+0.00%

+8.19%

Zagreb

1916.19

1916.19

+0.00%

+9.57%

Belgrade

748.06

748.06

+0.00%

-1.79%

Sofia

579.47

579.47

+0.00%

-2.52%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

1.4200

0.0200

+219bps

+2bps

5-year

1.3260

0.0000

+203bps

+0bps

10-year

1.4520

0.0330

+180bps

+3bps

Poland

2-year

1.5420

0.0030

+231bps

+0bps

5-year

1.8250

-0.0070

+253bps

-1bps

10-year

2.1520

-0.0040

+250bps

-1bps

FORWARD

RATE

AGREEMENT

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

2.17

2.07

1.95

2.16

Hungary

0.31

0.38

0.46

0.26

Poland

1.74

1.73

1.71

1.72

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************





