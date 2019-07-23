Currencies mostly steady; forint weaker before central bank meets

Reuters





BUDAPEST, July 23 (Reuters) - Central Europe's currencies were mostly steady on Tuesday morning, though Hungary's forint weakened before the Hungarian central bank meets later in the day.

The European Central Bank also meets, on Thursday, and investors are waiting for signals on how fast euro zone policymakers will ease conditions to help the euro zone economy. Expectations for a looser monetary stance by the ECB have been keeping Central European central bankers in a wait-and-see mode.

The National Bank of Hungary is widely expected to leave its policy unchanged on Tuesday. The rate decision will be announced at 1200 GMT.

However, Commerzbank said there was "some convincing evidence" that the current stance of the NBH was appropriate and further tightening could be unnecessary for now.

The analysts said the forint could even gain and approach 320 to the euro in coming months.

By 0725 GMT, the forint had edged down 0.04% to 324.40 to the euro, below last week's low of 326.83.

Poland's zloty , Romania's leu and the Czech crown were practically unchanged.

The Czech central bank has also paused on rate tightening following eight increases in the last two years, guiding for stability ahead.

Stock markets were trading lower. Budapest was down 0.2 % lower, Prague was down 0.1%, and Warsaw was 0.2% lower.

However, broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME) , shares jumped 4.3% to their highest since December 2017 after an estimate-beating rise in second-quarter core profit and falling debt levels.

The shares have soared 26% since CME announced in March it was beginning a strategic review that could include the sale of all or part of the company.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 0925 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2019 Czech crown 25.5400 25.5450 +0.02% +0.65% Hungary forint 325.4000 325.2800 -0.04% -1.33% Polish zloty 4.2475 4.2471 -0.01% +0.99% Romanian leu 4.7220 4.7210 -0.02% -1.44% Croatian kuna 7.3860 7.3873 +0.02% +0.32% Serbian dinar 117.7700 117.6900 -0.07% +0.45% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2019 Prague 1068.58 1069.5800 -0.09% +8.31% Budapest 41334.72 41338.01 -0.01% +5.61% Warsaw 2343.27 2342.51 +0.03% +2.93% Bucharest 9050.60 9049.50 +0.01% +22.58% Ljubljana 870.09 870.09 +0.00% +8.19% Zagreb 1916.19 1916.19 +0.00% +9.57% Belgrade 748.06 748.06 +0.00% -1.79% Sofia 579.47 579.47 +0.00% -2.52% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year 1.4200 0.0200 +219bps +2bps 5-year 1.3260 0.0000 +203bps +0bps 10-year 1.4520 0.0330 +180bps +3bps Poland 2-year 1.5420 0.0030 +231bps +0bps 5-year 1.8250 -0.0070 +253bps -1bps 10-year 2.1520 -0.0040 +250bps -1bps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep 2.17 2.07 1.95 2.16 Hungary 0.31 0.38 0.46 0.26 Poland 1.74 1.73 1.71 1.72 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices **************************************************************