Currencies hold around one-week lows after ECB meeting

By Reuters

Reuters


By Joanna Plucinska

WARSAW, July 26 (Reuters) - Central European currencies remained around one-week lows on Friday after the previous day's more positive than expected assessment of the euro zone economy from European Central Bank Governor Mario Draghi.

The euro, the key reference currency in central Europe, hit a two-month low on Thursday after the ECB opened the door to further stimulus but then rallied when Draghi told a news conference the risk of recession remained low.

However, analysts expect Eastern European currencies to firm again before next week's U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, where the central bank is expected to cut interest rates.

"From next week the zloty may strengthen closer to the Fed meeting ... probably after this (ECB) disappointment we will be a bit more careful," said Piotr Poplawski, senior economist at ING in Poland, referring to expectations that the chances of monetary easing might be smaller after Draghi's comment.

Central banks in the region have adopted a wait-and-see stance despite higher economic growth and inflation, with loose global monetary policy having eased pressure on them to act.

"The decision of the ECB on Thursday, and the expected rate cut by the Fed next week, helps the Hungarian central bank to maintain the current ultra-loose monetary conditions that also keep rates low on household loans," David Nemeth, an analyst at KH Bank in Budapest, said in a note.

Czech central bank Vice-Governor Tomas Nidetzky told Reuters this week that rate stability was most likely and loosening by the ECB or Fed would not automatically mean the Czech bank would have to follow suit.

Poland's 10-year yield hovered around record-low levels at 1.973% on Thursday.

Polish yields have been falling since the beginning of the year after a drop in global bond yields as market expectations for rate cuts by leading central banks increased against a backdrop of weak economic data and concern over a global slowdown.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1048 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2019

EURCZK=

Czech crown

25.5440

25.5410

-0.01%

+0.64%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

326.5700

326.1250

-0.14%

-1.68%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

4.2625

4.2590

-0.08%

+0.64%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

4.7267

4.7245

-0.05%

-1.54%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

7.3840

7.3850

+0.01%

+0.35%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

117.6200

117.7300

+0.09%

+0.58%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2019

.PX

Prague

1073.05

1074.0200

-0.09%

+8.77%

.BUX

Budapest

41101.99

41353.62

-0.61%

+5.02%

.WIG20

Warsaw

2311.35

2310.31

+0.05%

+1.53%

.BETI

Bucharest

8952.44

8968.90

-0.18%

+21.25%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

869.55

869.06

+0.06%

+8.12%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

1926.79

1918.62

+0.43%

+10.18%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

736.85

738.72

-0.25%

-3.26%

.SOFIX

Sofia

582.90

580.60

+0.40%

-1.94%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

1.3470

0.0780

+211bps

+8bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

1.1990

0.0620

+190bps

+6bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

1.3590

0.0220

+172bps

+3bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

1.5300

-0.0290

+229bps

-3bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

1.7830

0.0470

+249bps

+5bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

2.1240

0.0540

+249bps

+6bps

FORWARD

RATE

AGREEMENT

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

2.13

2.03

1.95

2.16

Hungary

0.31

0.37

0.40

0.26

Poland

1.74

1.73

1.72

1.72

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************





