Currencies firm slightly, PMI data show some improvement

By Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Central European currencies firmed on Monday in a positive correction after a week of losses, aided by fresh PMI data showing a slight improvement in economic activity in August across the region after a dip in July.

However, worries over the global economy, U.S.-China trade tensions and the threat of a disorderly exit by Britain from the European Union continue to weigh on investor sentiment, and could also dent the region's economic prospects, analysts said.

"The improvement in PMI only means that the activity was shrinking at a slower pace...This is not a signal of an acceleration in the economy," said Piotr Bielski, the head of economic analysis department at Santander Bank Polska.

"This doesn't change (the fact) that rising global trade war tensions and a slowdown in other European countries will keep on affecting Polish companies."

Hungary's seasonally adjusted Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 52.6 in August from a revised 51.2 in July, while the Polish IHS Markit purchasing managers' index for manufacturing rose to 48.8 from 47.4 in July, remaining below the 50.0 level that separates growth from contraction.

The Czech headline PMI reading improved to 44.9 in August from a 10-year low of 43.1 in July, data compiled by IHS Markit showed.

The Hungarian forint , which hit a record-low of 331.85 last Thursday, edged up 0.14% to 330.92 per euro, while the Polish zloty was 0.27% stronger on Monday from Friday's levels.

David Nemeth, an analyst at K&H Bank in Budapest, said growth in the region was expected to slow in the rest of 2019 and next year gradually, but "not tragically."

This was a base case scenario. However, if there is a hard Brexit, or the global trade war worsens significantly, that could shave more off Central Europe's GDP growth, he said.

"Today's PMI data I would say is neutral," Nemeth said.

"The Hungarian data is very much influenced by the fact that there are big construction projects underway, and EU-funded and other investment projects, which bring some impetus."

The Czech crown was also marginally firmer, rising 0.2% versus the euro in early trade.

"Signals from domestic industry give the central bank an argument for maintaining its wait-and-see attitude with stable interest rates for the remainder of this year," Radomir Jac, CEE chief economist at Generali Investments said.

Data on Friday showed Poland's economy expanded by 4.5% year-on-year last quarter and the Czech Republic's by 2.7%, both faster than flash estimates, giving comfort to a region where domestic demand is a key growth driver as the euro zone slows and key trade partner Germany flirts with recession.

Hungary's economy expanded by 4.9% in the second quarter year on year.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1011 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2019 EURCZK= Czech crown 25.9220 25.9690 +0.18% -0.83% EURHUF= Hungary forint 330.9200 331.3700 +0.14% -2.97% EURPLN= Polish zloty 4.3649 4.3765 +0.27% -1.73% EURRON= Romanian leu 4.7260 4.7260 +0.00% -1.52% EURHRK= Croatian kuna 7.4060 7.4057 -0.00% +0.05% EURRSD= Serbian dinar 117.5500 117.7200 +0.14% +0.64% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2019 .PX Prague 1040.11 1037.2700 +0.27% +5.43% .BUX Budapest 39787.59 39794.12 -0.02% +1.66% .WIG20 Warsaw 2134.46 2135.25 -0.04% -6.24% .BETI Bucharest 9234.21 9235.72 -0.02% +25.06% .SBITOP Ljubljana 852.51 854.82 -0.27% +6.00% .CRBEX Zagreb 1865.63 1873.36 -0.41% +6.68% .BELEX15 Belgrade 745.98 745.05 +0.12% -2.06% .SOFIX Sofia 569.23 567.45 +0.31% -4.24% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year 1.1320 0.0250 +206bps +3bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year 0.8570 0.0190 +180bps +2bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year 1.0580 -0.0080 +176bps -2bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year 1.5660 0.0010 +249bps +0bps PL5YT=RR 5-year 1.7030 0.0210 +265bps +2bps PL10YT=RR 10-year 1.8670 0.0350 +257bps +3bps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep 2.08 1.90 1.73 2.14 Hungary 0.31 0.36 0.40 0.26 Poland 1.72 1.67 1.60 1.72 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices