Quantcast

Currencies firm slightly, Hungarian yields edge lower

By Reuters

Reuters


By Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST, July 16 (Reuters) - Central European currencies traded slightly firmer while Hungarian government bond yields edged 2-3 basis points lower on Tuesday morning in quiet trading, tracking core market Bund and U.S. Treasury yields, traders said.

Hungary will sell 3-month treasury bills at an auction at 0930 GMT where the average yield may actually dip into negative territory after last week the yield dropped to zero, traders said.

"To put it simple, the NBH, which is committed to low interest rates, can now believe that they only have to get through this year, and then inflationary pressures will decline in any case parallel with a slowdown in the economy," CIB Bank analysts said in a weekly note.

A loose policy stance by the European Central Bank and the Fed also helps the Hungarian central bank to maintain its accomodative policy, they added.

The Hungarian bank will hold its next rate meeting on July 23.

The 3-year Hungarian bond yield was trading at 0.9%, the 5-year bond at 1.46%, while the 10-year yield was at around 2.41% in slow trading, a fixed income trader in Budapest said.

These levels are 3-6 basis points below Monday's benchmark fixings.

"Today, we have no local factors. Bund and treasury yields have dropped 2-3 basis points and we are tracking that," she said.

At 0824 GMT, the Polish zloty was 0.08% firmer. So was the Hungarian forint , trading 0.11% firmer. The Czech crown also inched up.

"There is no trend...it is just spread-trading as the crown has been moving in a very tight range lately between 25.580 and 25.610," a dealer in Prague said.

Investors are eyeing U.S retail sales data later in the day that could provide clues for future monetary policy in the United States.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1024 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2019

Czech crown

25.5850

25.6040

+0.07%

+0.48%

Hungary forint

325.0800

325.4500

+0.11%

-1.23%

Polish zloty

4.2577

4.2613

+0.08%

+0.75%

Romanian leu

4.7330

4.7311

-0.04%

-1.67%

Croatian kuna

7.3920

7.3925

+0.01%

+0.24%

Serbian dinar

117.6000

117.7200

+0.10%

+0.60%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2019

Prague

1054.74

1056.6500

-0.18%

+6.91%

Budapest

40836.39

40725.40

+0.27%

+4.34%

Warsaw

2322.85

2324.21

-0.06%

+2.03%

Bucharest

9166.94

9145.28

+0.24%

+24.15%

Ljubljana

870.70

883.42

-1.44%

+8.26%

Zagreb

1890.57

1891.36

-0.04%

+8.11%

Belgrade

759.53

759.37

+0.02%

-0.28%

Sofia

577.44

579.84

-0.41%

-2.86%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

1.4450

-0.0030

+219bps

+0bps

5-year

1.3650

0.0110

+200bps

+2bps

10-year

1.4480

-0.0230

+176bps

-1bps

Poland

2-year

1.5540

-0.0060

+229bps

+0bps

5-year

1.8840

-0.0940

+252bps

-8bps

10-year

2.2670

-0.0080

+258bps

+1bps

FORWARD

RATE

AGREEMENT

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

2.17

2.07

1.95

2.17

Hungary

0.30

0.37

0.45

0.25

Poland

1.74

1.73

1.71

1.72

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Banking and Loans , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar