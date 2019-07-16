Currencies firm slightly, Hungarian yields edge lower

Reuters





By Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST, July 16 (Reuters) - Central European currencies traded slightly firmer while Hungarian government bond yields edged 2-3 basis points lower on Tuesday morning in quiet trading, tracking core market Bund and U.S. Treasury yields, traders said.

Hungary will sell 3-month treasury bills at an auction at 0930 GMT where the average yield may actually dip into negative territory after last week the yield dropped to zero, traders said.

"To put it simple, the NBH, which is committed to low interest rates, can now believe that they only have to get through this year, and then inflationary pressures will decline in any case parallel with a slowdown in the economy," CIB Bank analysts said in a weekly note.

A loose policy stance by the European Central Bank and the Fed also helps the Hungarian central bank to maintain its accomodative policy, they added.

The Hungarian bank will hold its next rate meeting on July 23.

The 3-year Hungarian bond yield was trading at 0.9%, the 5-year bond at 1.46%, while the 10-year yield was at around 2.41% in slow trading, a fixed income trader in Budapest said.

These levels are 3-6 basis points below Monday's benchmark fixings.

"Today, we have no local factors. Bund and treasury yields have dropped 2-3 basis points and we are tracking that," she said.

At 0824 GMT, the Polish zloty was 0.08% firmer. So was the Hungarian forint , trading 0.11% firmer. The Czech crown also inched up.

"There is no trend...it is just spread-trading as the crown has been moving in a very tight range lately between 25.580 and 25.610," a dealer in Prague said.

Investors are eyeing U.S retail sales data later in the day that could provide clues for future monetary policy in the United States.