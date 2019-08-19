Cummins Inc. (CMI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 20, 2019

Cummins Inc. ( CMI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 20, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $1.311 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CMI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 15% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $149.25, the dividend yield is 3.51%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CMI was $149.25, representing a -15.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $175.91 and a 19.98% increase over the 52 week low of $124.40.

CMI is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc ( TMO ) and Danaher Corporation ( DHR ). CMI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $16.38. Zacks Investment Research reports CMI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 19.72%, compared to an industry average of 19.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CMI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CMI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CMI as a top-10 holding:

Ivy NextShares ( IVFVC )

SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF ( HAIL )

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF ( ONEY )

Xtrackers Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor ETF ( DEUS )

SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF ( ONEO ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DEUS with an increase of 3.5% over the last 100 days. IVFVC has the highest percent weighting of CMI at 5.08%.