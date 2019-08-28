Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. ( CFR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.71 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CFR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.97% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $80.32, the dividend yield is 3.54%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CFR was $80.32, representing a -29.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $113.30 and a 0.04% increase over the 52 week low of $80.29.

CFR is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). CFR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.11. Zacks Investment Research reports CFR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -.72%, compared to an industry average of 10.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CFR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CFR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CFR as a top-10 holding:

iShares Inc iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF ( EWL )

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF ( KBWR )

Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF ( FLSW ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FLSW with an increase of 5.16% over the last 100 days. EWL has the highest percent weighting of CFR at 3.43%.