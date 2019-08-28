Cubic Corporation (CUB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

Cubic Corporation ( CUB ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.135 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 09, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CUB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that CUB has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of CUB was $68.73, representing a -11.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $77.24 and a 35.8% increase over the 52 week low of $50.61.

CUB is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc ( TMO ) and Danaher Corporation ( DHR ). CUB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.89. Zacks Investment Research reports CUB's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 399.48%, compared to an industry average of .2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CUB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CUB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CUB as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF ( SIMS ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SIMS with an decrease of -3.99% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CUB at 4.19%.