CubeSmart (CUBE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 28, 2019

CubeSmart ( CUBE ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 28, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.32 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CUBE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CUBE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $33.26, the dividend yield is 3.85%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CUBE was $33.26, representing a -3.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.53 and a 22.32% increase over the 52 week low of $27.19.

CUBE is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). CUBE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.89. Zacks Investment Research reports CUBE's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 1.52%, compared to an industry average of -.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CUBE Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to CUBE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CUBE as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF ( DDIV )

Hartford Multifactor REIT ETF ( RORE ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DDIV with an increase of 8.57% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CUBE at 2.66%.