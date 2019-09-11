CTRP Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Ctrip.com International Ltd (Symbol: CTRP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $35.70, changing hands as high as $36.60 per share. Ctrip.com International Ltd shares are currently trading up about 4.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CTRP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CTRP's low point in its 52 week range is $25 per share, with $46.50 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $35.81.
