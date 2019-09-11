CTL Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of CenturyLink Inc (Symbol: CTL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $12.89, changing hands as high as $13.13 per share. CenturyLink Inc shares are currently trading up about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CTL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CTL's low point in its 52 week range is $9.64 per share, with $23.23 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $13.10.
