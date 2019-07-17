CSX Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of CSX Corp (Symbol: CSX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $72.30, changing hands as low as $70.06 per share. CSX Corp shares are currently trading off about 11.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CSX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CSX's low point in its 52 week range is $58.47 per share, with $80.73 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $70.52.
