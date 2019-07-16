Quantcast

CSX profit falls on trade-related weakness

LOS ANGELES, July 16 (Reuters) - CSX Corp on Tuesday reported a quarterly profit that missed Wall Street's view after weakness in its trade-related intermodal business - which involves freight that moves via cargo ship, rail and trucks - weighed on results.

Second-quarter net income was $870 million, or $1.08 per share, versus $877 million, or $1.01 per share, a year earlier. Analysts had expected a profit of $1.11 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Revenue for the second quarter declined 1% to $3.06 billion, after weakness in intermodal offset growth in its merchandise business.





