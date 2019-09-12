CSX Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of CSX Corp (Symbol: CSX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $71.67, changing hands as high as $71.81 per share. CSX Corp shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CSX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CSX's low point in its 52 week range is $58.47 per share, with $80.73 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $71.55.
