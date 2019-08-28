CSX Corporation (CSX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

CSX Corporation ( CSX ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CSX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CSX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $64.41, the dividend yield is 1.49%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CSX was $64.41, representing a -20.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $80.73 and a 10.16% increase over the 52 week low of $58.47.

CSX is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as Union Pacific Corporation ( UNP ) and Canadian National Railway Company ( CNI ). CSX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.16. Zacks Investment Research reports CSX's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 7.76%, compared to an industry average of 5.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CSX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CSX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CSX as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF ( RPG ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RPG with an increase of 0.03% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CSX at 1.69%.