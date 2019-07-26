CSW Industrials, Inc. (CSWI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 29, 2019

CSW Industrials, Inc. ( CSWI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.135 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CSWI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $69.96, the dividend yield is .77%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CSWI was $69.96, representing a -7.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $75.67 and a 68.58% increase over the 52 week low of $41.50.

CSWI is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Mohawk Industries, Inc. ( MHK ) and Williams-Sonoma, Inc. ( WSM ). CSWI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.93.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CSWI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CSWI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CSWI as a top-10 holding:

iShares Microcap ETF ( IWC ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IWC with an decrease of -4.87% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CSWI at 0.31%.