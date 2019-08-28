CSP Inc. (CSPI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

CSP Inc. ( CSPI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CSPI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that CSPI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.35, the dividend yield is 4.49%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CSPI was $13.35, representing a -13.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.50 and a 52.05% increase over the 52 week low of $8.78.

CSPI is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Fiserv, Inc. ( FISV ) and Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ( ADP ). CSPI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.93.

