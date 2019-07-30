CSI Compressco LP (CCLP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 31, 2019

CSI Compressco LP ( CCLP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 31, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 14, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CCLP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CCLP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $3.48, the dividend yield is 1.15%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CCLP was $3.48, representing a -44.67% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.29 and a 66.11% increase over the 52 week low of $2.10.

CCLP is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Schlumberger N.V. ( SLB ) and Halliburton Company ( HAL ). CCLP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.77. Zacks Investment Research reports CCLP's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 67.91%, compared to an industry average of -.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CCLP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.