CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

CSG Systems International, Inc. ( CSGS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.222 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 27, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CSGS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CSGS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $52.75, the dividend yield is 1.69%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CSGS was $52.75, representing a -7.78% decrease from the 52 week high of $57.20 and a 73.52% increase over the 52 week low of $30.40.

CSGS is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ( ADP ) and Fiserv, Inc. ( FISV ). CSGS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.32. Zacks Investment Research reports CSGS's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 8.24%, compared to an industry average of %.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CSGS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.