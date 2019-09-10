CSFL Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of CenterState Bank Corp (Symbol: CSFL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.63, changing hands as high as $23.77 per share. CenterState Bank Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CSFL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CSFL's low point in its 52 week range is $19.55 per share, with $31.10 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $23.73.
