Crypto Market Sees Red as Bitcoin Price Drops $600 in 30 Minutes

Bitcoin's price slid more than $600 in 30 minutes, falling back below $10,000 on Wednesday.

Beginning at 17:50 UTC and lasting until 18:20 UTC, BTC witnessed a large pullback from $10,200 to $9,600, followed by a small bounce near $9,740, providing temporary support.

Bitcoin opened the day at just under $10,200. Over the trading day, BTC broke above $10,250 a handful of times. The action culminated with a 30-minute sell-off.

At the time of writing, BTC is currently changing hands at $9,700.

Major names such as ether ( ETH ), litecoin ( LTC ), XRP (XRP) and EOS ( EOS ) also began to fall in value at around the same time as BTC, losing between 5-10 percent alongside bitcoin.

Indeed, most of the cryptocurrencies on CoinMarketCap's list of top 100 cryptocurrencies and tokens saw red.

Disclosure: This author holds bitcoin at the time of writing.

